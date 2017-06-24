Wind storm blusters through Central Alberta

The unespected storm caused trees to fall and a blackout in Eckville

 

Blood donors in critical need across Canada

     

    Bench Buddy at Eckville Elementary School

     

    Eagles braved Tuesday’s storm in final home game

     

    Urgent Care Committee provides update on new medical facility to serve region

     

    Legion Ball Run for Canada Day cancelled

       

      Another victory for Eagles

       

      Sidewalk conditions a concern for Town Council

         

        Upcoming events discussed by Council

           

          UPDATE: RCMP investigate milk recalls in B.C. due to “extraneous material”

           

          Participaction all over again

          Scott’s weekly column about motivation and activity

           

          Council looks at ammending traffic bylaw

             

            Parents to no longer pay for instructional materials in school fees

               

              Google Trends reveals most misspelled words in Canada

               

              NASA to launch first mission to the sun in 2018

               

              VIDEO: Photographer launches show, hits road for Canada 150

               

              Do you even write bro?

              Scott is questioned if he writes his own coloumn

                 

                Unlocking fees, begone

                The CRTC has final moved to get rid of fees for unlocking cell phones

                 

